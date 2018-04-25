ETA ha entregado dos cajas con armas a las autoridades francesas en Bayona, una semana antes de que se celebre el acto en el que está previsto que la organización anuncie su disolución.

Según han confirmado fuentes de la lucha antiterrorista, ahora se está analizando el contenido de esas cajas.

La entrega se produce una semana antes del acto previsto para el próximo 4 de mayo en la localidad vasco francesa de Cambo-les-Bains, en el que presumiblemente se avanzará en el fin de ETA, en un acto convocado por el llamado Grupo Internacional de Contacto y las organizaciones civiles Bake Bidea y el Foro Social Permanente.

Se espera que ese día ocurra algo similar a la conferencia de Aiete, celebrada el 17 de octubre de 2011 en San Sebastián, que fue el precedente de la declaración del "cese definitivo" de la actividad terrorista de la banda tres días después.

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, ha dicho que ETA "no va a conseguir nada" por disolverse, al igual que "no consiguieron nada durante la etapa de terror".

En declaraciones en la cadena 8TV, Sáenz de Santamaría ha recordado que todavía "hay condenas" a miembros de ETA y que "hay que pedirles que se sigan esclareciendo los crímenes que no han sido resueltos".

El Gobierno Vasco anunció recientemente que no acudirá al acto en el que se escenificará el final de ETA porque "no se han creado las condiciones previas necesarias", algo que el Foro Social Permanente ha dicho que "respeta" pero "lamenta", aunque no le sorprende porque ya en 2011 el Ejecutivo vasco tampoco estuvo.

El coordinador del Foro, Agus Hernán, precisó recientemente que no sabe cuándo se producirá el anuncio de la disolución, pero ha avanzado que la declaración de ETA será "clara y concluyente" para poner fin a su historia.

La última entrega significativa de armas que llevó a cabo ETA tuvo lugar en abril de 2017, cuando facilitó a las autoridades francesas, a través de mediadores internacionales, la localización de ocho depósitos con alrededor de 120 armas de fuego, tres toneladas de explosivo y varios miles de municiones y detonadores.

No obstante, desde esa fecha han aparecido en otras dos ocasiones armas de la banda terrorista, pero de menor entidad.