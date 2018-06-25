El nuevo delegado del Gobierno en el País Vasco, Jesús Loza, ha defendido el acercamiento "progresivo, legal e individualizado" de presos de ETA a cárceles próximas a Euskadi y, en referencia a las aproximaciones de reclusos de la banda realizadas por anteriores gobiernos del PP y del PSOE, ha recordado que esta medida no supondría una "novedad".
Loza (PSE-EE) ha tomado posesión este lunes, en Vitoria, como delegado del Gobierno en Euskadi, en sustitución de Javier de Andrés (PP), en un acto que ha contado con la presencia de numerosos dirigentes institucionales, políticos y policiales. En su intervención, ha destacado que las primeras medidas que está adoptando el Gobierno presidido por Pedro Sánchez "han devuelto la sonrisa" a muchos ciudadanos.
Además, ha apelado al "diálogo" y a la "humildad" para hacer frente a los retos que ha de afrontar el Ejecutivo socialista y la propia sociedad vasca y española. Loza ha destacado que esta es la primera toma de posesión de un delegado del Gobierno en Euskadi que se produce tras la desaparición de ETA, de la que ha subrayado que se ha producido "sin contrapartidas".
