El expresidente del Gobierno José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero comunicó paso por paso a Mariano Rajoy, entonces líder de la oposición, su estrategia contra ETA, según las actas de la negociación del PSOE con la banda terrorista que este jueves hará pública su disolución, según publica la Cadena SER.
A pesar de los ataques que el entonces líder de la oposición lanzó contra Zapatero en los últimos años de su Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy aceptó estar informado de las conversaciones con ETA y la izquierda abertzale, aunque se negó a implicarse en el proceso de negociación.
"Habla con quien tengas que hablar y haz lo que tengas que hacer". El PP "no se hacía responsable de nada, no se daba por enterado de lo que le contaban y lo entendían como una cortesía del Gobierno", fue el planteamiento del líder del partido conservador, según recoge la emisora.
Previamente, Zapatero ofreció al PP dos opciones: participar en las conversaciones o tener un canal continuo de comunicación. La formación conservadora aceptó el segundo ofrecimiento, ya que Rajoy no quería ser apuntado como uno de los negociadores de ETA. No obstante, le avisó que la postura de la oposición sería siempre "crítica".
Lo cierto es que, según estas anotaciones publicadas por la Cadena SER, los conservadores y el Ejecutivo de Zapatero, por ejemplo, acordaron el compromiso de que Arnaldo Otegui anunciaría que acataba la Ley de partidos. No obstante, ese acuerdo nunca se llevó a cabo.
