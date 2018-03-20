Público
Investidura Una exconsellera de ERC crea confusión al apuntar a Jordi Turull como nuevo candidato a la investidura de Catalunya 

Meritxell Serret había afirmado esta mañana que JxCat proponía al exconseller de Presidencia para ser investido president.

El diputado de JxCat Jordi Turull (c) y la expresidenta del Parlamento de Catalunya Carme Forcadell (d) asisten a una manifestación en Barcelona. EFE/Quique García

La exconsellera de Agricultura y dirigente de ERC, Meritxell Serret, ha afirmado que su confirmación de esta mañana de que Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) proponía a Jordi Turull para la investidura ha sido una "confusión" y que el candidato ahora mismo es el que aún propone JxCat, Jordi Sànchez.

"Ha sido una confusión mía fruto de las publicaciones en la prensa. Creía que JxCat lo había propuesto formalmente y por esto he expresado mi opinión sobre Jordi Turull. El candidato es quien propone JxCat y es Jordi Sánchez", ha aseverado Serret en un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter.

Poco antes, en declaraciones a TV3, Serret había dicho que "ayer Junts per Catalunya puso encima de la mesa el nombre de Jordi Turull para ser investido", lo que había calificado de "buena noticia "por su "trayectoria" y su "convicción", confiada en que el exconseller podría "tirar adelante un Govern que haga avanzar a la sociedad catalana y permita recuperar" el autogobierno y "los derechos" tras el 155.

Asimismo, Serret había bendecido la candidatura del exconseller de Presidencia por su "trayectoria" y su "convicción", y se ha mostrado confiada en que el exconseller pueda "tirar adelante un Govern que haga avanzar a la sociedad catalana y permita recuperar" el autogobierno y "los derechos".

Más allá de las matizaciones de última hora de Serret, Junts per Catalunya aguarda la decisión que este martes pueda tomar el Tribunal Supremo al respecto del recurso de Jordi Sànchez -en prisión- para poder ser investido president por el Parlament, si bien mantiene como alternativa a Jordi Turull, según fuentes de la fuerza que lidera Carles Puigdemont.

