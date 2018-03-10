Público
Público

La exconsellera Ponsatí abandona Bélgica para dar clases en Reino Unido

"El exilio catalán llega al Reino Unido: disfrutando de mi libertad de movimientos como ciudadana europea, esta semana me he reincorporado a la Universidad de St. Andrews", anuncia en Twitter. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Clara Ponsatí. / AFP

La exconsellera de Enseñanza Clara Ponsatí. - AFP

La exconsellera de Enseñanza Clara Ponsatí ha anunciado este sábado que ha abandonado Bélgica y se ha reincorporado a la Universidad de Saint Andrews, situada en Escocia (Reino Unido).

"El exilio catalán llega al Reino Unido: disfrutando de mi libertad de movimientos como ciudadana europea, esta semana me he reincorporado a la Universidad de St. Andrews", ha explicado en una publicación en su cuenta de Twitter.

En declaraciones en Vilaweb ha asegurado que vuelve a esta universidad como catedrática de economía, el trabajo que tenía antes de ser nombrada consellera en julio, y que ha presentado su dimisión como consellera, cargo del que estaba cesada por el 155: "De acuerdo con el presidente Puigdemont he presentado la renuncia como consellera de Enseñanza".

Aun así, ha reivindicado que seguirá comprometida con la independencia de Catalunya y que ahora "habrá tres países donde habrá exiliados catalanes", en referencia a que ella estará en el Reino Unido, varios exconsellers y diputados en Bélgica, y la exdiputada de la CUP Anna Gabriel en Suiza.

Ponsatí fue una de los miembros del Govern de la Generalitat que fueron a Bélgica después de la proclamación de la República catalana del 27 de octubre y la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución, que la cesaba como consellera.

Etiquetas