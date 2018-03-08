Público
Público

El exdiputado de la CUP Antonio Baños presenta su candidatura para dirigir la ANC

La ANC ha convocado a sus socios el sábado 17 de marzo para elegir a los 77 miembros del Secretariado Nacional; luego, los 77 miembros que lo logren, deberán elegir de entre ellos al nuevo presidente de la entidad.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
l cabeza de lista de la CUP a las elecciones catalanas del pasado 27 de septiembre, Antonio Baños, que ha anunciado hoy que deja su acta de diputado

l cabeza de lista de la CUP a las elecciones catalanas del pasado 27 de septiembre, Antonio Baños, que ha anunciado hoy que deja su acta de diputado

El exdiputado de la CUP en el Parlament y portavoz de Súmate, Antonio Baños, ha anunciado este jueves que presenta candidatura para ser miembro del próximo Secretariado Nacional de la ANC, la dirección de la entidad soberanista.

"Aquí mi aval de la territorial de Nou Barris para presentarme al Secretariado Nacional de la ANC. ¡Seguimos! ¡Hagamos República!", ha expresado en un tuit. 

La ANC ha convocado a sus socios el sábado 17 de marzo para elegir a los 77 miembros del Secretariado Nacional; luego, los 77 miembros que lo logren, deberán elegir de entre ellos al nuevo presidente de la entidad.

Hasta ahora tres personas han mostrado su predisposición a estar en el próximo Secretariado y presidir la entidad: el actual jefe de prensa, Adrià Alsina; el presidente del Ciemen, David Minoves, y el vicepresidente del Cercle Català de Negocis, David Fernández.

Actualmente la entidad no tiene presidente: el último en serlo fue Jordi Sànchez que, estando ya en la cárcel, renunció al cargo para ir en las listas de JxCat, y actualmente es el candidato a la Presidencia de la Generalitat.

Etiquetas