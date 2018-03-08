El exdiputado de la CUP Antonio Baños presenta su candidatura para dirigir la ANC

El exdiputado de la CUP en el Parlament y portavoz de Súmate, Antonio Baños, ha anunciado este jueves que presenta candidatura para ser miembro del próximo Secretariado Nacional de la ANC, la dirección de la entidad soberanista.
"Aquí mi aval de la territorial de Nou Barris para presentarme al Secretariado Nacional de la ANC. ¡Seguimos! ¡Hagamos República!", ha expresado en un tuit.
Aquí mi aval de la territorial de Nou Barris para presentarme al Secretariat Nacional de la ANC. Seguimos! Fem República! pic.twitter.com/MRgplmf9e7— Antonio Baños (@antoniobanos_) 8 de marzo de 2018
La ANC ha convocado a sus socios el sábado 17 de marzo para elegir a los 77 miembros del Secretariado Nacional; luego, los 77 miembros que lo logren, deberán elegir de entre ellos al nuevo presidente de la entidad.
Hasta ahora tres personas han mostrado su predisposición a estar en el próximo Secretariado y presidir la entidad: el actual jefe de prensa, Adrià Alsina; el presidente del Ciemen, David Minoves, y el vicepresidente del Cercle Català de Negocis, David Fernández.
Actualmente la entidad no tiene presidente: el último en serlo fue Jordi Sànchez que, estando ya en la cárcel, renunció al cargo para ir en las listas de JxCat, y actualmente es el candidato a la Presidencia de la Generalitat.
