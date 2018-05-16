Público
Daniel De Alfonso El exdirector de la Oficina Antifraude de Catalunya cobró indebidamente 70.000 euros

Un informe de la Sindicatura de Cuentas detecta irregularidades contables en la gestión de la entidad que podrían ser delictivas. 

El exjefe de la Oficina Antifrau de Catalunya Daniel de Alfonso antes de comparecer en la comisión de investigación del Congreso al exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz en 2016. EFE/Mariscal

El exdirector de la Oficina Antifraude de Catalunya (OAC) Daniel de Alfonso cobró indebidamente casi 70.000 euros en trienios y complementos, según un informe de la Sindicatura de Cuentas que detecta irregularidades contables en la gestión de la entidad que podrían ser delictivas.

El informe es fruto de la investigación que la Sindicatura de Cuentas ha llevado a cabo sobre las cuentas de la Oficina Antifraude correspondientes al ejercicio de 2015, cuando era dirigida por Daniel de Alfonso, destituido en junio de 2016 después de que Público destapara el escándalo de las grabaciones secretas de Interior, la polémica grabación de unas conversaciones entre De Alfonso y el exministro de Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz para fabricar escándalos contra los independentistas.

La Sindicatura ha constatado cobros indebidos por parte de Alfonso y su directora adjunta, así como irregularidades en la incorporación del personal funcionario a la entidad —que fue empleado de forma directa, sin convocatoria pública— y en los gastos de suministros y servicios.

