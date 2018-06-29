El exministro Zoido, presidente de la nueva Comisión de Política Territorial

El exministro del Interior Juan Ignacio Zoido ha sido nombrado este miércoles presidente de la recién creada Comisión de Política Territorial y Función Pública del Congreso de los Diputados, que ha celebrado su reunión constitutiva.
La vicepresidenta primera será la socialista Lidia Guinart; la portavoz de En Comú Podem en el Congreso, Lucía Martín, será la vicepresidenta segunda y el portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Juan Carlos Girauta, ocupará la secretaría segunda.
En sus primeras palabras como presidente, Zoido ha agradecido la "confianza" del resto de grupos y ha afirmado que la intención de la comisión es alcanzar el máximo de acuerdos posibles en una "materia tan trascendental en estos momentos".
Hoy también se ha constituido la nueva Comisión de Ciencia, Innovación y Universidades en el Congreso, que será presidida por el diputado de ERC Joan Olòriz.
El diputado popular Rubén Moreno ocupará la vicepresidencia primera; Rodrigo Gómez García (Ciudadanos) será el vicepresidente segundo; la secretaria primera será la diputada socialista Soledad Velasco y Jorge Luis Bail (Equo) será el secretario segundo.
La semana pasada, el pleno del Congreso aprobó con el acuerdo de todos los grupos parlamentarios la modificación del artículo 46 de su Reglamento para adaptar el nombre, las competencias y el número de sus comisiones legislativas al organigrama del nuevo Gobierno del socialista Pedro Sánchez.
Estos cambios se producen habitualmente al inicio de cada legislatura aunque en esta ocasión, ha sido necesario hacerlo en mitad de la legislatura por el cambio de Gobierno.
