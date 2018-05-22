Público
Eduardo Zaplana El expresidente de Les Corts Juan Cotino, imputado en la operación contra Zaplana

La mujer del expresidente de la Comunidad Valenciana, Rosa Barceló, y la secretaria personal de este, Mitsuko Henríquez, también serán citadas en calidad de investigadas.

Juan Cotino, exdirector de la Policía, exvicepresidente del Gobierno y expresidente de Les Corts valencianas. EFE/Archivo

La juez que ha ordenado la detención del expresidente de la Comunidad Valenciana Eduardo Zaplana va a citar en calidad de imputado a Juan Cotino, exdirector de la Policía, exvicepresidente del Gobierno y expresidente de Les Corts valencianas.

Fuentes de la investigación han informado a Efe de la condición de investigado, así como de la mujer de Zaplana, Rosa Barceló, y la secretaria personal de este, Mitsuko Henríquez.

Dos de los sobrinos de Cotino, Vicente y José, han sido detenidos en la operación desarrollada este martes por la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) de la Guardia Civil por orden del Juzgado de Instrucción número 8 de Valencia.

Cotino fue director general de la Policía en la etapa de José María Aznar y posteriormente vicepresidente del Gobierno valenciano y presidente de Les Corts. Está investigado, como Francisco Camps, por los contratos de la fundación que organizó la visita del papa a Valencia en 2006.

La Operación Erial se trata de una investigación por delitos de malversación, prevaricación, blanqueo de capitales y cohecho que dirige el Juzgado de Instrucción número 8 de Valencia en colaboración con la Fiscalía Anticorrupción.

Una operación que continúa abierta, según las fuentes consultadas por EFE, y que, de momento, también ha permitido el arresto del que fuera jefe de Gabinete de Eduardo Zaplana en la Comunidad Valenciana y presidente del club de baloncesto Estudiantes, Juan Francisco García.

Asimismo, la Guardia Civil ha detenido al que fuera director del Centro de Desarrollo Turístico (CDT) de Benidorm y posteriormente director de Relaciones Institucionales de Terra Mítica, Joaquín Barceló Llorens, y a su mujer, Felisa López.

Los investigadores sospechan que un grupo de empresarios pagaron una cantidad próxima a los 10 millones de euros a cambio de adjudicaciones sospechosas del Gobierno que presidía Eduardo Zaplana en la Comunidad Valenciana y han puesto el foco sobre las ITV y los parques eólicos.

