Un juzgado de Madrid ha archivado la denuncia que presentó la ministra de Defensa, María Dolores de Cospedal, contra el exteniente Luis Gonzalo Segura por un presunto delito de injurias y calumnias contra su antecesor en el cargo, Pedro Morenés, y otras autoridades militares.
La Justicia le ha dado la razón a Segura, expulsado del Ejército en 2015 por la publicación de un libro en el que denunciaba corrupción en el seno de las Fuerzas Armadas, quien había sido acusado por la ministra de vertir en Público un "caudal de afirmaciones lesivas al honor", por lo que decidió "ponerle coto" mediante la querella.
Sin embargo, la jueza no ha considerado graves sus palabras y entiende que el exteniente goza del derecho a la libertad de información y de expresión para manifestar su parecer respecto al Ejército.
En uno de los textos, Segura se dirigía a Morenés, actual embajador en Washington, como el Carnicero por aprobar la venta de bombas "para despedazar niños y niñas". También lo acusó de homicidio por los accidentes del helicóptero Súper Puma, en los que fallecieron siete militares.
"Eso es lo que son, mafiosos, sectarios. Desgraciados. Unos desgraciados y mediocres", escribía el exteniente, que denunciaba al ministro y a la cúpula militar de "no querer solucionar los problemas, anteponer sus carreras militares al honor y a la verdad, a sus obligaciones como ciudadanos y como militares".
En 2015, la Fiscalía no dio el visto bueno, en cambio, a la tramitación de una denuncia similar por dirigirse a Morenés con adjetivos como "cobarde", "infame" o "miserable".
Entonces, estimó que estos calificativos no revestían de la condición de gravedad exigida en el tipo penal y se incluían dentro del ámbito de las libertades de información y de expresión. Ahora, ha sido un juzgado quien le ha parado los pies a Cospedal.
