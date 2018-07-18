El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha desconvocado este miércoles el pleno de la Cámara catalana con el acuerdo de todos los grupos salvo Ciudadanos y la CUP, que han votado en contra por diferentes motivos.
Torrent ha adoptado esta decisión en la Junta de Portavoces ante la falta de acuerdo de la Mesa del Parlament sobre cómo aplicar la suspensión cargo público de los diputados investigados por el procés dictada por el Tribunal Supremo. Las discrepancias entre ERC y JxCat para lograr una solución pactada a la suspensión de los diputados procesados, entre ellos el expresident Carles Puigdemont, para aplicarla en el pleno que debía celebrarse este miércoles, fueron la razón principal de la suspensión.
Según han explicado fuentes parlamentarias, Torrent ha sometido a votación de la Mesa su propuesta de sustituir a los diputados suspendidos por otros diputados del mismo grupo sin retirarles el acta —una opción que plantearon los letrados del Parlament— y que el presidente veía con bueno ojos porque no alteraba las mayorías parlamentarias, pero su propuesta no ha salido adelante y ha propuesto suspender la sesión.
(Habrá ampliación)
