Joaquim Forn tiene tuberculosis, según informa Elnacional.cat. El exconseller de Interior de la Generalitat de Catalunya, en prisión desde el pasado 2 de noviembre, ha dado positivo en la prueba de la tuberculina, pero aún no ha desarrollado la enfermedad.
Según la información de Elnacional.cat, después de hacerse pruebas durante tres semanas, Forn ha comenzado un tratamiento de tres meses de duración en la prisión de Estremera. Tendrá que tomar una medicación que le causará algunos efectos secundarios. Es una medicación fuerte, que toman también otros reclusos.
De hecho, según la información de Elnacional.cat, la última petición de libertad que hizo Forn al juez tenía que ver con su enfermedad. Según cuenta elnacional.cat citando fuentes familiares, "Forn no quiso hacer pública su enfermedad, porque muchos presos están en la misma situación".
Sin embargo, el ministerio del Interior e Instituciones Penintenciarias se han apresurado a desmentir que Forn esté enfermo.
Según han precisado fuentes oficiales a El Periódico de Catalunya, desde Instituciones Penitenciarias se somete de forma regular y periódica a revisiones médicas a los presos. En caso de detectarse alguna anomalía o enfermedad en un recluso, se pondría en marcha "automáticamente los protocolos médicos establecidos al efecto".
"En el caso del exconsejero, no ha sido necesario poner en marcha este mecanismo puesto que el interno no padece ninguna enfermedad", han añadido fuentes de Interior al diario catalán.
