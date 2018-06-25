Público
Público

La familia Franco regularizó 7,5 millones de euros con la amnistía fiscal del PP

Así lo reflejan las cuentas anuales de la empresa Montecopel, dedicada al alquiler de edificios y administrada por el nieto del dictador Francisco Franco Martínez-Bordiú.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Francisco Franco Martínez-Bordiú, el nieto mayor del dictador, en una foto de archivo. EFE

Francisco Franco Martínez-Bordiú, el nieto mayor del dictador, en una foto de archivo. EFE

La Familia Franco, una de las que atesoran mayores fortunas en España, se acogió a la amnistía fiscal aprobada por el Gobierno del PP en 2012 para regularizar hasta 7,5 millones de euros sin declarar, según informa este lunes Vozpópuli.

Las últimas cuentas anuales de la empresa Montecopel, dedicada al alquiler de edificios y administrada por el nieto del dictador Francisco Franco Martínez-Bordiú, refleja que la compañía “procedió a regularizar su situación tributaria al amparo del RDL 1.5558/2012 del 15 de noviembre de 2012 y en virtud del mismo presentó el Modelo 750 en la que se recogía los rendimientos obtenidos en el extranjero”.

Montecopel, creada en 1989, es una de las varias empresas que administra la familia Franco, todas domiciliadas en la misma dirección de la calle Bécquer de Madrid, en el piso en el que vivió la hija de Franco, Carmen Franco, hasta su muerte el pasado diciembre.

La amnistía fiscal impulsada por el Ministro de Hacienda Cristóbal Montoro se aprobó para permitir a las grandes fortunas regularizar su capital no declarado a cambio de una tributación rebajada, del 10%.

Etiquetas