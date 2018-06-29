Público
Público

FC Barcelona La jueza procesa a Sandro Rosell por blanquear casi 15 millones de euros

Además del expresidente del FC Barcelona, han sido procesadas otras cinco personas, entre las que se encuentra su mujer, Marta Pineda. La jueza Lamela considera que formaban parte de una organización criminal por apropiación de fondos de la Confederación Brasileña de Fútbol.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El expresidente del Barcelona Sandro Rosell. EFE

El expresidente del Barcelona Sandro Rosell. Archivo / EFE

La jueza de la Audiencia Nacional, Carmen Lamela, ha procesado por delitos de blanqueo y organización criminal al expresidente del FC Barcelona Sandro Rosell, acusado de haber blanqueado casi 15 millones de euros. También han sido procesados su esposa, Marta Pineda, el abogado andorrano Joan Besolí y otras tres personas por apropiarse de fondos de la Confederación Brasileña de Fútbol (CBF).

En el auto emitido, que concluye la instrucción del caso, Lamela ha considerado que hay indicios sobre que los seis procesados se quedaron con fondos de los derechos de retransmisión de partidos de la selección brasileña y de contratos de patrocinio con esta selección.

Así, la magistrada considera que ha quedado acreditado que todos los procesados, contra quienes ahora se abrirá un juicio oral, formaban parte de una organización criminal y se centra en dos operaciones que llevaron a cabo para ocultar las cantidades que fueron desviadas de la CBF por su expresidente Ricardo Teixeira.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas