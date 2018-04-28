El filósofo Emilio Lledó rechazó recibir la Medalla de Oro de la Comunidad de Madrid, el máximo galardón que otorga el Gobierno regional, tras la polémica del máster de la expresidenta Cristina Cifuentes.

Lledó, premio Principe de Asturias de Humanidades y miembro de la Real Academia Española, ha asegurado a declaraciones a Efe que rehusó a la condecoración "dadas las circunstancias" después del "jaleo" en torno a la Comunidad de Madrid y la universidad.

"Me enteré de que estaba propuesto para la Medalla de Oro, estas cosas se agradecen pero dadas las circunstancias no me apetecía nada, eso es lo único que tengo que decir sobre esto", ha señalado el filósofo, que ha remarcado que es un "defensor" de la universidad, en la que "cree de verdad".

Para Lledó sería "desagradable" aceptar una condecoración propuesta por quienes parece que no respetan a algo "esencial" en España, que es la educación, representada por instituciones como la universidad, la escuela o los institutos.

El filósofo sevillano tiene un fuerte vínculo con Madrid, donde vivió desde los 7 años en el distrito madrileño de Vicálvaro, etapa de la que tiene "un recuerdo extraordinario". Después, se trasladó a Alemania tras la Guerra Civil, donde se formó como profesor, aunque se licenció en Filosofía en Madrid en 1952.

La celebración del 2 de mayo, encabezada por Garrido

El Gobierno regional había decidido condecorar al escritor y periodista Alfonso Ussía y el campeón de motociclismo Ángel Nieto (a título póstumo) el próximo Dos de Mayo, en los actos oficiales con motivo de la festividad regional. Estos galardones buscan reconocer la labor de personas o entidades que por su trabajo, actuación o méritos han destacado en el ámbito de la cultura, la seguridad, el emprendimiento, la sanidad, el deporte, entre otros.

La celebración del Dos de Mayo estará encabezada por el presidente madrileño en funciones, Ángel Garrido, después de que esta semana Cristina Cifuentes renunciara a este cargo.