Imputados dos ex altos cargos del Gobierno de Zapatero por la financiación del PSPV y el Bloc en Valencia en 2008

Etelvina Andreu con José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero durante un mitin en 2007. EFE

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 43 de Madrid ha citado a declarar en calidad de investigadas a dos ex altos cargos del Ministerio de Sanidad durante la etapa de gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero por un contrato de publicidad de 2008 que pudo servir para financiar al PSPV y al Bloc.

Se trata de Etelvina Andreu, que fue directora general de Consumo dentro del Ministerio de Sanidad, y de Consuelo Sánchez Naranjo, que era subsecretaria de Sanidad y Consumo, según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid.

El juzgado ha decidido investigar un concurso de publicidad del Ministerio de Sanidad de la campaña 2008, por importe de 184.138 euros ante los indicios de que pudiera haberse incurrido en delitos de prevaricación y malversación.

