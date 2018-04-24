El exconsejero de OHL Javier López Madrid ha asegurado hoy en la comisión que investiga la presunta financiación irregular del PP en el Congreso que "nunca" ha realizado donaciones irregulares al partido ni ha mediado para que la constructora recibiese adjudicaciones en la Comunidad de Madrid.

"No he financiado ni he donado nunca dinero al PP", ha dicho en varias ocasiones López Madrid, imputado en varios casos de corrupción como Púnica y Lezo, durante su comparecencia en la Cámara Baja, en la que después declarará su suegro y expresidente de OHL Juan Miguel Villar Mir.

López Madrid, que ha negado haber entregado dinero para el partido al exconsejero madrileño Francisco Granados -uno de los principales imputados en Púnica-, se ha desvinculado de las siglas JLM y JM que fueron halladas en una agenda intervenida a Granados junto con la cifra de 2,1 millones de euros que, según los investigadores, serían entradas de dinero, de las que 500.000 se repartieron presuntamente ambos.

"Debe haber decenas de miles de personas que coincidan con esas iniciales. (...). No puedo ser al mismo tiempo JM y JLM.", ha justificado.