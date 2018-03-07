Público
Financiación de Partidos PSOE, Podemos y Ciudadanos pactan en el Congreso 75 medidas sobre financiación de partidos e irritan al PP

El PNV y el PDeCAT tampoco han recibido bien la estrategia de los tres partidos que han acudido a la subcomisión con un documento pactado entre ellos

Congreso de los Diputados. Europa Press

Los grupos parlamentarios de PSOE, Unidos Podemos y Ciudadanos han aprobado este miércoles, en la subcomisión que estudia medidas para mejorar la financiación de los partidos políticos y la regulación de su organización interna, 75 medidas sobre esta materia. La actitud de estas tres formaciones que han acudido al encuentro con un documento pactado sólo entre ellas, ha irritado al PP, que ha optado por no votarlo.

Según han informado fuentes parlamentarias, el PNV y el PDeCAT tampoco han recibido bien la estrategia unilateral de PSOE, el grupo confederal y los de Albert Ribera y, en su caso, se han quedado en la abstención.

El informe de la subcomisión tendrá que ser ratificado el próximo miércoles en una reunión de la Comisión de Calidad Democrática en la que, previsiblemente, el resultado será el mismo. Ese debate será ya abierto a los medios de comunicación, a diferencia de los que han tenido lugar en seno de la subcomisión, que se reúne a puerta cerrada. Una vez que el informe sea avalado por la comisión, será elevado al Pleno del Congreso para su aprobación definitiva.

El PP, que se ha mostrado muy crítico con los muñidores del acuerdo, ya ha adelantado que acudirá a la reunión de la comisión para presentar un voto particular. Lo mismo hará el PDeCAT, según ha adelantado su portavoz en este órgano, Lourdes Ciuró.

