El expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio González, ha declarado este martes en el Congreso de los Diputados que le llamó la atención que quien fue tesorero nacional del PP entre 1993-2008, Álvaro Lapuerta, tuviese "especial interés en conocer los asuntos que eran propios de la gestión ordinaria de la Comunidad en cuanto a contratación y desarrollos urbanísticos".

En su comparecencia en la comisión de investigación sobre la presunta financiación del PP en el Parlamento, González ha incidido en que mientras era consejero regional no le parecía "razonable" que Lapuerta estuviese "permanentemente, con alguna asiduidad, interesándose en algunos proyectos". "Yo no he dicho que controle, a mi me sorprendía el interés", ha puntualizado en respuesta a la portavoz socialista, Soraya Rodríguez.



En cualquier caso, ha defendido que hasta donde él sabe, "nunca se hizo ninguna resolución ni adjudicación basada en ninguna intervención o presión por parte de la dirección del partido" y que, hasta donde él sabe sobre Lapuerta, no hubo "nada más que ese interés".

Estos pensamientos se los trasladó a su entonces presidenta Esperanza Aguirre. "Le dije que en algunas actuaciones este señor por determinadas cosas me parecía que no era razonable y no las entendía. Prefería no mantener ninguna relación con el señor Lapuerta", ha explicado.



En este sentido, le dijo a Aguirre que no tenía "nada que comentar con él", cosa que a ella "le pareció bien". Desde el Gobierno regional, según el exdirigente madrileño, establecieron que la gestión "le correspondía a los órganos competentes de la Comunidad".

