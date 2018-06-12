Público
El fiscal general del Estado en funciones pone su cargo a disposición del nuevo Gobierno

Julián Sánchez Melgar sustituyó al fallecido José Manuel Maza y lleva en el cargo menos de seis meses.

La nueva ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, saluda al fiscal general del Estado, Julián Sánchez Melgar. /EFE

El fiscal general del Estado en funciones, Julián Sánchez Melgar, ha comunicado a la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, su voluntad de poner el cargo a disposición del Gobierno, de acuerdo con la previsión contenida en el artículo 31 del Estatuto Orgánico del Ministerio Fiscal.

Según informa Fiscalía en una nota, la responsable del departamento de Justicia trasladó al fiscal general la petición del Gobierno de que permaneciera en funciones hasta la designación de su sucesor.

Sánchez Melgar estuvo de acuerdo con ello, y solicitó al Ejecutivo que procediera a dictar decreto de su cese cuando se produzca dicha designación. Así se lo comunicó en un escrito dirigido a la ministra del ramo en el que explicó que hasta ese momento se mantendrá en el ejercicio de sus funciones colaborando con que la transición se produzca de acuerdo con los principios de legalidad y lealtad institucional.

De acuerdo con el artículo 31 del Estatuto Orgánico del Ministerio Fiscal, el mandato del fiscal general del Estado tiene una duración de cuatro años. Antes de que concluya el mismo únicamente se puede cesar por petición propia, por incurrir en alguna de las incompatibilidades establecidas en esta Ley, en caso de incapacidad o enfermedad que lo inhabilite para el cargo, por incumplimiento grave o cuando cesa el Gobierno que lo hubiera propuesto.

Con todo, el punto dos del mismo artículo precisa que el mandato del fiscal general del Estado no podrá ser renovado excepto en los supuestos en que el titular hubiera ostentado el cargo durante un periodo inferior a dos años, como ocurre en este caso.

Sánchez Melgar fue nombrado como fiscal general del Estado tras el fallecimiento de su antecesor, José Manuel Maza, el 18 de noviembre de 2017 en Argentina a causa de una infección renal. Ha estado en el cargo menos de seis meses, pues tomó posesión el pasado 12 de diciembre.

