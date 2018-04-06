Público
Público

El fiscal pide diez años de cárcel para el juez Alba por intentar perjudicar a Victoria Rosell

También solicita 29 años de inhabilitación por delitos de cohecho, prevaricación judicial, falsedad y revelación de secretos. Según la Fiscalía, el magistrado manipuló una instrucción penal para dañar la reputación de la jueza y exdiputada de Podemos

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El magistrado Salvador Alba durante el juicio del 'caso Calero'. EFE/ELVIRA URQUIJO

El magistrado Salvador Alba durante el juicio del 'caso Calero'. EFE/ELVIRA URQUIJO

La Fiscalía ha solicitado al Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias (TSJC) que condene a diez años de cárcel y 29 de inhabilitación al magistrado de la Audiencia de Las Palmas Salvador Alba, por delitos de cohecho, prevaricación judicial, falsedad y revelación de secretos.

La Fiscalía acusa a Alba de manipular de forma "arbitraria" y "con ánimo espurio" una instrucción penal que había iniciado la jueza Victoria Rosell, con el propósito de "recopilar material ajeno" a los hechos que se investigaban en ella (un fraude fiscal) "que sirviera de plataforma profesional" para perjudicar a su colega.

El Ministerio Público sostiene que Alba ejerció "arbitrariamente el poder que le confiere su condición de juez" para intentar dañar la reputación de Rosell -en esos momentos, diputada en el Congreso por Podemos-, llegando al punto de prometer al empresario implicado en esas diligencias, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, que se iba a "cargar" su caso de fraude fiscal si colaboraba en sus propósitos. 

Etiquetas