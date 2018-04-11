Fiscales alemanes y españoles se reunirán en La Haya para preparar la entrega de Puigdemont

Representantes de la Fiscalía de Schleswig-Holstein (norte de Alemania) y fiscales españoles preparan una reunión en La Haya para abordar la petición de extradición del expresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya Carles Puigdemont.
Fuentes de la Fiscalía alemana confirmaron ese encuentro, aunque sin concretar cuándo se producirá, más allá de que será "próximamente", y explicaron que su objetivo es lograr "de la forma más rápida y eficiente" la información que precisan de sus colegas españoles.
Según La Vanguardia, la intención de los fiscales españoles es aportar a sus colegas alemanes "una batería de pruebas que demuestren que en el 1 de octubre hubo violencia que acreditaría un posible delito de rebelión" por parte de Puigdemont. Hay que recordar alemán rechazó extraditar a Puigdemont por el delito de rebelión tras considerar que no se había probado que existiera esa violencia que afirma la fiscalía española.
Otras posibilidades, como hacer estos requerimientos por escrito, podrían "alargar" el proceso de intercambio de información, señaló la fiscal primera de dicho Land, Wiebke Höffelner.
La reunión tendrá lugar en La Haya por ser ahí donde tiene su sede Eurojust, la unidad de cooperación judicial entre los países miembros de la Unión Europea (UE).
La Fiscalía de Schleswig-Holstein, el estado federado por donde entró Puigdemont en Alemania el pasado 25 de marzo y donde quedó inmediatamente detenido, resolvió hace una semana pedir a la Audiencia Territorial del mismo Land su extradición a España.
En su resolución respaldaba en todos los puntos la petición del Tribunal Supremo español, tanto en lo que concierne al cargo de rebelión, como al de malversación de fondos públicos, al tiempo que decidía mantenerlo en la cárcel de Neumünster, donde había ingresado el político catalán tras su detención.
Dos días después la Audiencia Territorial de Schleswig-Holstein resolvió desestimar el cargo de rebelión y decretó la libertad condicional de Puigdemont, bajo fianza de 75.000 euros.
En la resolución se requería asimismo información adicional y concreta sobre la acusación de malversación de fondos públicos, por un volumen de 1,6 millones de euros, lo que compete pedir a la Fiscalía ante las autoridades españolas.
