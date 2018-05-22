Público
Público

La Fiscalía alemana pide la entrega de Puigdemont a España por rebelión

La Fiscalía General de Schleswig-Holstein ha solicitado la entrega del ex presidente catalán a España ante el Tribunal Regional Superior de esa región del norte de Alemania por los cargos de rebelión y alteración del orden público.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Carles Puigdemont da una rueda de prensa en presencia de su sucesor, el recién elegido presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra (i), en Berlín (Alemania). / EFE

Carles Puigdemont da una rueda de prensa en presencia de su sucesor, el recién elegido presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra (i), en Berlín (Alemania). / EFE

La Fiscalía General de Schleswig-Holstein ha solicitado la entrega del ex presidente catalán Carles Puigdemont a España ante el Tribunal Regional Superior de esa región del norte de Alemania por los cargos de rebelión y alteración del orden público.

Esta nueva petición será estudiada ahora por el tribunal, al que la Fiscalía ya solicitó el pasado 9 de mayo el ingreso en prisión de Puigdemont, lo que fue rechazado por esa corte.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas