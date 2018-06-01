Público
Público

Catalunya La Fiscalía alemana pide la extradición de Puigdemont por rebelión y malversación

Pide el ingreso en prisión del expresident catalán por considerar que persiste riesgo de fuga

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Carles Puigdemont da una rueda de prensa en presencia de su sucesor, el recién elegido presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra (i), en Berlín (Alemania). / EFE

Carles Puigdemont da una rueda de prensa en presencia de su sucesor, el recién elegido presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra (i), en Berlín (Alemania). / EFE

La Fiscalía alemana de Schleswig-Holstein solicitó hoy la extradición a España del expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont por rebelión y malversación de fondos públicos y pide su ingreso en prisión por considerar que persiste riesgo de fuga

Etiquetas