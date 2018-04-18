Público
Público

Catalunya La Fiscalía belga pide más información a España sobre los exconsellers

La justicia belga aplaza al 16 de mayo la audiencia con Serret, Comín y Puig sobre la euroorden

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La exconseller catalana de Agricultura Meritxell Serret (derecha) llega al tribunal de primera instancia de Bruselas. (STEPHANIE LECOCQ | EFE)

La exconseller catalana de Agricultura Meritxell Serret (d) llega al tribunal de primera instancia de Bruselas. | EFE

El tribunal de primera instancia belga que debe decidir sobre las órdenes de detención y entrega sobre los exconsellers Meritxell Serret, Toni Comín y Lluís Puig ha aplazado la audiencia al próximo 16 de mayo porque la Fiscalía de Bruselas ha pedido más información a las autoridades españolas sobre el caso.

Así lo ha anunciado el abogado de los tres políticos catalanes Paul Bekaert en declaraciones a los medios escasos veinte minutos después de la hora prevista de la audiencia prevista para este miércoles. Sin embargo, no ha dado detalles sobre la información que ha solicitado el Ministerio Público belga.

"El asunto ha sido aplazado al 16 de mayo. La Fiscalía ha pedido informaciones suplementarias a España y la defensa quiere tiempo para prepararse. Por tanto, por el momento, no se ha demandado nada por parte de la Fiscalía", ha dicho el letrado belga.

El exconseller Toní Comín ha abandonado minutos después el Palacio de Justicia de Bruselas y ha asegurado estar tranquilo de cara a la futura decisión de la Cámara del Consejo, el tribunal de primera instancia.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas