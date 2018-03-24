La Fiscalía de Bruselas ha recibido la euroorden de detención, pero aún no sabe dónde está Puigdemont

La Fiscalía de Bruselas confirmó hoy la recepción de la euroorden cursada por el juez del Tribunal Supremo español Pablo Llarena contra el expresidente de la Generalitat catalana Carles Puigdemont y los tres exconsejeros catalanes huidos como él en Bélgica.
La Fiscalía indicó a Efe que no podía confirmar aún si Puigdemont se encontraba en Bélgica, pero que tenía previsto enviar un comunicado con más detalles al respecto en las próximas horas.
El abogado belga de Puigdemont, Paul Bekaert, dijo este sábado que no ha visto el nuevo mandato de arresto emitido por el juez del Tribunal Supremo contra su cliente, informó a la agencia Belga.
"Tampoco he recibido documentos de parte de mi colega español sobre que vaya a ser parte de esa orden", añadió el letrado, que opinó que la emisión de una nueva euroorden sería "abusiva e ilegal".
El político independentista habría llegado a Bruselas procedente de Helsinki, adonde se traslado esta semana para participar en varios eventos relacionados con el proceso separatista catalán.
En la capital finlandesa, su anfitrión, el diputado Mikko Kärnä, dijo hoy que el político abandonó anoche del país nórdico en dirección a Bélgica y que Puigdemont salió de Finlandia "por medios desconocidos".
Puigdemont es prófugo de la justicia española desde finales de octubre de 2017, cuando se fugó a Bélgica junto a los exconsejeros Antoni Comín (Bélgica), Meritxell Serret (Bélgica), Lluís Puig (Bélgica) y Clara Ponsatí, quien después huyó a Escocia (Reino Unido).
A Suiza han huido otros dirigentes secesionistas como la líder de los anticapitalistas de la CUP Anna Gabriel y la secretaria general de ERC, Marta Rovira.
En el caso de Rovira, el juez del Supremo ha solicitado una orden de detención internacional y en el de los otros cinco, se ha pedido que se reactive la orden de detención europea
