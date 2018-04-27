La Fiscalía de Móstoles archiva el 'caso Cifuentes', que queda en manos del Juzgado 51 de Madrid

La Fiscalía de Área de Móstoles ha remitido al juzgado número 51 de Madrid las diligencias de investigación penal abiertas a raíz de las primeras denuncias atribuidas a hechos cometidos en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC), con sede en Móstoles, relativos a las presuntas alteraciones materiales de los documentos, actas y expedientes de un máster del Instituto de Derecho Público, dependiente de la URJC. Este juzgado ya investiga el caso al admitir una querella por estos hechos.
Las diligencias de investigación penal fueron incoadas y acumuladas por la Fiscalía de Área de Móstoles, poco después de ser presentadas ante el Fiscal por un grupo de alumnos y por el propio Rectorado.
Sin embargo, en el Juzgado de Instrucción número 51 de Madrid tuvo entrada y fue admitida una querella el pasado día 22 de abril, por hechos que pudieran ser constitutivos de un delito de falsedad documental, presuntamente cometidos en el Instituto de Derecho Público de Vicálvaro, sede subordinada de la URJC.
Tras dar traslado al Fiscal para informe el Juez de Madrid número 51, el Fiscal ha dictaminado que estos hechos pueden tener relación de identidad con los que ya se investigaban en la Fiscalía de Área de Móstoles, según ha informado el Ministerio Público.
En este sentido, del desarrollo de la investigación llevada a cabo por el Ministerio Fiscal en Móstoles no se ha podido determinar de manera "concluyente" el lugar de comisión del delito, por lo que no se excluye la posibilidad de que se hubiera cometido en la sede del Instituto de Derecho Público de Vicálvaro.
Por lo tanto, en cumplimiento de lo dispuesto en el artículo 773.2 de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal ("cesará el Fiscal en su diligencias tan pronto como tenga conocimiento de la existencia de un procedimiento judicial sobre los mismos hechos") la Fiscalía de Área de Móstoles ha acordado archivar "por duplicidad" las diligencias de investigación penal abiertas y remitirlas al juzgado número 51 de Madrid.
Y todo ello "sin perjuicio de que, sin en el curso de la investigación judicial se apreciase distinta competencia, en cuanto al Juez legalmente predeterminado para conocer los hechos".
