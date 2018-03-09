La Fiscalía se ha opuesto a la petición del número dos de Junts per Catalunya (JxCat), Jordi Sànchez, propuesto como candidato a la Presidencia de la Generalitat, para salir en libertad con la intención de asistir el próximo lunes al Pleno del Parlament que debatirá su investidura.
Fuentes jurídicas han informado a Efe de que el Ministerio Público pide al juez Pablo Llarena que rechace tanto la puesta en libertad como el permiso para acudir solamente al pleno del lunes, día 12. Defiende que persiste el riesgo de reiteración delictiva, y que este es "mayúsculo".
La defensa de Sànchez hizo una primera petición en la que solicitaba a Llarena su puesta en libertad para acudir al Pleno del Parlament, pero como el juez dio un plazo de cinco días a las acusaciones para que informen al respecto -que termina el mismo lunes-, el abogado de Sànchez dirigió un segundo escrito con una petición directa de un permiso para salir únicamente el día 12.
(Habrá ampliación)
