La Fiscalía ha pedido prisión sin fianza para el candidato a la Presidencia de la Generalitat, Jordi Turull, la expresidenta del Parlamento catalán Carme Forcadell y los exconsejeros Raül Romeva, Josep Rull y Dolors Bassa ante el riesgo de reiteración delictiva y al apreciar también riesgo de fuga, han informado a Europa Press en fuentes fiscales.
Todos ellos, además de la dirigente de ERC Marta Rovira que ha huido, estaban citados este viernes ante el instructor de la causa, Pablo Llarena a fin de practicar la 'vistilla' para revisar su situación procesal.
En ese sentido, la Fiscalía ha pedido al magistrado del Tribunal Supremo que dicte una orden de busca y captura internacional contra la secretaria general de ERC, Marta Rovira. También ha solicitado que reactive las órdenes de detención para el resto de huidos, entre los que se encuentra el expresidente Carles Puigdemont.
El fiscal ha argumentado ante el juez Pablo Llarena que existe riesgo de fuga y que esta circunstancia se ve agravada por la circunstancia de haberse comunicado la fuga de la número dos de ERC Marta Rovira, según las mismas fuentes.
Aprecia igualmente riesgo de reiteración delictiva. En este sentido, la Fiscalía asume la fundamentación del auto dado a conocer este jueves por la sala de apelación del Tribunal Supremo respecto del exconsejero del Interior Joaquim Forn, que se manifestó en contra de la postura del Ministerio Público solicitando libertad bajo fianza por razones humanitarias y no le excarceló.
Entiende la Fiscalía que para el alto tribunal era indiferente que dejara el escaño o la política bastando con su implicación en la trama de rebelión investigada, y ahora la acusación pública asume esta postura y por ello entiende que debe actuarse conjuntamente respecto de todos los encausados, los presentes y los huidos.
De momento, no existen razones para hacer distinciones respecto de ellos, sin perjuicio de que este extremo pueda variarse en el futuro.
