La Fiscalía General del Estado ha respondido al Gobierno, que el pasado viernes anunció que estudia personarse en la defensa de las víctimas en casos de delitos sexuales como el de 'La Manada', que dicha tutela ya "está garantizada por la intervención del Ministerio Fiscal en todos los procedimientos en los que hay denuncia".
En una nota hecha publica este lunes el Ministerio Público responde a las declaraciones efectuadas por la portavoz del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros celebrado el 22 de junio. La Fiscalía responde que esta defensa y tutela ya se ejerce por los fiscales tanto por mandato constitucional (artículo 24 de la Constitución), como estatutario (artículo 3 del Estatuto Orgánico del Ministerio Público).
"Esta ha sido, y continuará siendo, la posición y la práctica del Ministerio Fiscal en todos los procedimientos penales con relación a las víctimas, muy singularmente respecto de las que lo son de delitos sexuales, llevando a cabo su defensa integral, tanto en la vertiente penal como en todos los aspectos regulados en el Estatuto de la Víctima", añade la nota.
El Gobierno realizó su anuncio tras conocerse el auto de la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra que dejó en libertad provisional a los cinco condenados por abuso sexual a una joven en los San Fermines de 2016. Calvo precisó que en el caso de La Manada ya no sería posible personarse porque ya hay una sentencia condenatoria dictada, aunque no sea firme.
