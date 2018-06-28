La Fiscalía de Navarra solicitará el reingreso en prisión del guardia civil de La Manada condenado por abuso sexual, Antonio Manuel Guerrero, que intentó el lunes renovar el pasaporte aunque está en libertad provisional con la prohibición de salir del país.
Para ello, el ministerio público ha solicitado al tribunal de la Sección Segunda de la Audiencia de Navarra que condenó a los cinco miembros de La Manada a 9 años de cárcel que convoque una nueva comparecencia del artículo 505 de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal, que regula las solicitudes de medidas cautelares.
La Fiscalía ha anunciado que instará la adopción de esta medida cautelar ante el riesgo de fuga que considera que existe por el intento de quebrantamiento de la medida expresamente acordada en el auto de que "no podía obtener un nuevo pasaporte en el futuro".
La Fiscalía ha solicitado esta comparecencia tras recibir una comunicación oficial de la Jefatura Superior de Policía en la que informaba del intento de obtener dicho documento.
Asimismo, el Ministerio Público ha solicitado también a la Sala que deduzca testimonio del auto en el que se estableció la medida cautelar de no obtención de nuevo pasaporte y de la comunicación de la Policía informando oficialmente del hecho al juzgado de guardia de Sevilla, ciudad de residencia del guardia civil, por si los hechos pudieran ser constitutivos de un posible delito de quebrantamiento de medida cautelar en grado de tentativa.
Antonio Manuel Guerrero se encuentra en libertad provisional desde el pasado viernes por decisión del tribunal juzgador mientras su condena es revisada en segunda instancia por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra.
