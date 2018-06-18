La Fiscalía del Supremo mantiene la acusación contra Puigdemont y el resto de líderes del ‘procés’

La Fiscalía ha pedido al Tribunal Supremo que se confirme en todos sus términos el auto de procesamiento dictado por el juez Pablo Llarena contra el expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont y otros 22 políticos independentistas porque considera que extraer alguno de los delitos perdería el sentido la causa abierta a esta “organización delictiva”.
Así lo ha asegurado el fiscal Fidel Cadena en la vista celebrada ante el alto tribunal donde Puigdemont y otros 15 procesados han apelado contra el auto que los procesa por los supuestos delitos de rebelión y conspiración para la rebelión. De otra forma, perdería el sentido de la causa abierta por organización delictiva en esta “crónica de una rebelión anunciada”, ha defendido el fiscal en alusión al libro de Gabriel García Márquez.
“El Derecho penal también es negociación”, ha reclamado el abogado defensor del exvicepresidente Oriol Junqueras, Andreu Van den Eyden, en su petición de que se revise el procesamiento de los líderes del ‘procés’.
Las defensas ha aludido a la nuevo momento político y a la salida han expresado su esperanza de que exista un cambio de criterio respecto a la acusación que ejerce el ministerio público tras la elección de Pedro Sánchez como presidente del Gobierno y la propuesta de María José Segarra como próxima fiscal general del Estado.
La vista de apelación se ha celebrado ante los magistrados Miguel Colmenero Menéndez, Alberto Jorge Barreiro y Vicente Magro, que han escuchado durante tres horas y media los argumentos de los letrados de los 16 procesados que han presentado recurso, además de la acusación popular que ejerce Vox.
De convertirse en firme el auto de procesamiento, perderían su escaño de diputados autonómicos Junqueras así como Jordi Sànchez ya que el artículo 384 bis de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal establece la suspensión de "función o cargo público" de los procesados en firme por terrorismo o rebelión si se encuentran en prisión cuando se dictó la resolución judicial.
(Habrá ampliación)
