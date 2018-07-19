Público
Fomento benefició a medios conservadores en el reparto de publicidad institucional durante el Gobierno de Rajoy

Los datos evidencian que los periódicos más beneficiados fueron ABC y La Razón entre 2012 y 2015.

La actual presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados, Ana Pastor. - EFE

El Portal de Transparencia revela este jueves que el Ministerio de Fomento, dirigido por Ana Pastor, benefició a medios conservadores en el reparto de publicidad institucional durante el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy. Así lo ha hecho tras una sentencia del juzgado Contencioso Administrativo número 3 de Madrid por una denuncia presentada por eldiario.es para que esta información sea pública.

El dinero que adjudicó el Ministerio de Fomento a los medios de comunicación en campañas de publicidad institucional durante el mandato de Rajoy establece un favoritismo demostrable. Los datos evidencian que los periódicos más beneficiados fueron ABC y La Razón entre 2012 y 2015, mientras que El País, El Periódico de Catalunya o 20 Minutos recibieron menos de la mitad por cada 1.000 lectores.

En cuanto a la radio, se puede ver el mismo patrón. La emisora esRadio fue favorecida en relación a otras cadenas, pese a tener menos oyentes (en concreto 300.000 oyentes al día entre 2014 y 2015) en comparación a la Cadena Ser (4,4 millones de oyentes). 

Unos valores que no atienden a la Ley de la Publicidad Institucional, que establece que el reparto de ese dinero debe hacerse "atendiendo a criterios objetivos, que garanticen mejor la difusión de los mensajes". Los medios digitales Voz Pópuli y Libertad Digital también fueron favorecidos en el reparto.

