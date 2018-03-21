Amalia Calonge es la funcionaria de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos que modificó las notas de Cristina Cifuentes en el máster de Derecho Autonómico. La misma que en 2014 entró con su usuario en el sistema informático de la universidad y cambió las notas de la presidenta madrileña en una asignatura y en el Trabajo Fin de Máster de "No presentado" a sendos notables, en concreto a un 7,5.

Según ha desvelado este miércoles eldiario.es ese cambio se produjo sin que Cifuentes hiciera una nueva matrícula. La responsable de la modificación no niega en ningún caso la modificación y argumenta que ella no hace "ni una sola rectificación de nada si no me lo ha pedido un profesor por escrito". Sin embargo, no revela qué profesor fue el que le dio tal indicación. Calonge, además, no tenía en 2014 ninguna responsabilidad sobre los máster de la URJC y tampoco trabajaba en el mismo campus donde se impartía el de Cifuentes.

Las vagas explicaciones que ha ofrecido el rector de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos de Madrid (URJC), Javier Ramos, se han centrado que alegar que el "no presentado" que constaba en las notas de Cifuentes en 2012 se produjo fue un "error de transcripción de las notas". El rector ha explicado que Cifuentes obtuvo dos calificaciones de "notable" y que al solicitar el expediente del título -dos años después-, se comprobó que al grabar las notas no se habían registrado.

Lo cierto es que a los pocos días de que sus notas fueran cambiadas, Cifuentes pagó el título y fue a recogerlo a la Universidad. Y con una sonrisa, se abrazó a Calonge y se hizo una fotografía con ella. Fotografía que hasta este martes por la tarde, la funcionaria tenía colocada como su perfil de Whatsapp. Un dato que revela a las claras que entre ambas existía una relación o que, por lo menos, se conocían.

