Carmen Martínez-Bordiú Franco, nieta del dictador Francisco Franco, ha solicitado al Ministerio de Justicia recibir por sucesión el título de Duque de Franco con Grandeza de España que ostentaba su madre, Carmen Franco Polo, fallecida el pasado mesa de diciembre.
Así lo recoge el edicto publicado este lunes por el Boletín Oficial del Estado, una resolución a partir de la cual se dan 30 días a quienes "se consideren con derecho al referido título" para reclamarlo antes de que recaiga, por sucesión, en la nieta del dictador.
Según establece la normativa sobre títulos nobiliarios -un Real Decreto de 1912 actualizado en 1988-, "ocurrida la vacante de una de estas mercedes, el que se considere como inmediato sucesor podrá solicitarla del Ministerio de Justicia en el término de un año".
Este es el caso de María del Carmen Martínez-Bordiú Franco, que solicita al Ministerio de Justicia recibir el título por sucesión tres meses después de fallecimiento de su madre, el 29 de diciembre de 2017.
