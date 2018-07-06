El pleno del Ayuntamiento de Salamanca ha acordado hoy por unanimidad revocar el título de alcalde de honor de la ciudad a Francisco Franco, en cumplimiento de lo dispuesto en la sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla y León (TSJCyL), del 15 de mayo de 2018. Los cuatro grupos que integran la corporación municipal- PP, PSOE, Cs y Ganemos- votaron a favor del acuerdo.
No obstante, el portavoz del equipo de Gobierno, Fernando Rodríguez (PP), ha insistido en que ya se había declarado "vacante" el título de alcalde honorario de la ciudad cuando se decidió otorgárselo "con carácter exclusivo" al rey Juan Carlos I de España en 1982, además de que el nombramiento a Francisco Franco "se extinguió con su muerte".
Sin embargo, la polémica se ha producido por la decisión del equipo de Gobierno de recurrir ante el Tribunal Supremo (TS) la sentencia del Superior de Justicia de Castilla y León (TSJCyL) en relación con la retirada del Monumento a la Unificación y de la imagen de Francisco Franco que figura en el mural del salón de plenos. En este sentido, Rodríguez ha explicado que el recurso ha sido presentado por considerar que "a la escultura de Núñez Solé y al mural realizado por Ramón Melero no les es aplicable la Ley de Memoria Histórica".
En el primer caso, ha argumentado, "por haberse retirado la simbología franquista en 1986" y en el segundo por "ser una obra pictórica cuyas razones artísticas no hacen aplicable la Ley", además de que "no constituye exaltación de la dictadura ni de Franco".
Sin embargo, el portavoz del Grupo Municipal Socialista, José Luis Mateos, ha considerado que la decisión del recurso se ha tomado "en contra de una sentencia judicial y de los informes de los técnicos municipales", y ha pedido "voluntad política" para retirar el mural y la escultura.
Finalmente, el concejal de Ganemos Salamanca Gabriel Risco ha calificado de "doblemente antidemocrática" la decisión del equipo de Gobierno al sostener que "un dictador como Franco no puede estar en el lugar de representación de la democracia que es el salón de plenos".
