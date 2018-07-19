Público
Franquismo La Fiscalía de Compostela remite a la de Madrid la denuncia que EU interpuso contra la Fundación Francisco Franco

Eva Solla, coordinadora general de Esquerda Unida, explica que la denuncia inicial se centró “en un presunto delito de odio por la negación de crímenes de lesa humanidad”.

Eva Solla, coordinadora general de EU /Izquierda Unida

La Fiscalía de Santiago de Compostela ve indicios de delito y ha remitido a la Fiscalía de Madrid, por considerar que tiene la competencia, la denuncia que la federación gallega de Izquierda Unida -Esquerda Unida (EU)- interpuso contra la Fundación Nacional Francisco Franco (FNFF) el 9 de octubre de 2017 por un presunto delito de odio al negar crímenes de lesa humanidad. Esquerda Unida amplió esta denuncia el pasado mes de mayo a través de diversas notas de prensa y publicaciones en redes sociales en las que se aprecian actos de exaltación del franquismo, acciones que pueden ser constitutivas de delito.

Eva Solla, coordinadora general de EU, señala “entendemos que tanto la apertura de diligencias por parte de la Fiscalía y la investigación por parte de la Policía Judicial, además del traslado del expediente, suponen ya noticias positivas. Desde Esquerda Unida confiamos en que finalmente se haga justicia con la apertura de la correspondiente investigación y la condena de la fundación franquista por estos delitos”.

Apostilla que “desde Esquerda Unida consideramos que todas estas acciones, reiteradas a día de hoy, no pueden tolerarse en un país democrático, por lo que estaremos alerta y seguiremos denunciando todas las actuaciones de este tipo que pueda perpetrar la Fundación Nacional Francisco Franco, que no pueden tener cabida en nuestro país”.

