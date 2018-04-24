La Fundación Francisco Franco recurrirá al Tribunal Supremo (TS) la sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) que desestima las medidas cautelares contra la resolución de la Junta de Gobierno del Ayuntamiento de la capital para el cambio de denominación de determinadas calles, plazas y travesías de la ciudad en aplicación de lo dispuesto en el artículo 15 de la Ley de Memoria Histórica.
La sentencia, establece que no había lugar "a la suspensión de la ejecutividad del acto administrativo impugnado", decisión que podía ser recurrida en casación.
Al respecto, la Fundación Francisco Franco ha detallado en las redes sociales que sus servicios jurídicos van a interponer dicho recurso ante el Supremo y que el fallo del TSJM se refiere únicamente a la medida cautelar.
"La sentencia de la sección segunda del TSJM no resuelve el fondo del asunto ni se pronuncia sobre el acuerdo impugnado dictado por el Ayuntamiento siguiendo las instrucciones sectarias del comisionado de memoria histórica designado ad hoc por Manuela Carmena", expone la Fundación Francisco Franco en su perfil de Twitter.
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid alegó en su momento que la ponderación de los intereses públicos y privados en conflicto no permitía la adopción de las cautelares por los perjuicios que generaría en su legítima potestad autoorganizativa y al interés público general. La Fundación Francisco Franco, por su parte, consideró "desproporcionada" la fianza de 60.000 euros que el juzgado le requería.
Ahora el TSJM destaca que la medida cautelar puede denegarse cuando de ésta pudiera seguirse "perturbación grave de los intereses generales". Recogiendo una sentencia anterior, el TSJM dictamina sobre los perjuicios que supone el cambio de la denominación que "los actores no pueden hacer valer los perjuicios de terceros, los residentes en dicha calle, ya que ninguno reside en ella".
