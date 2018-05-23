Público
Gabilondo presenta su candidatura a las primarias del PSOE en la Comunidad de Madrid

Es más que probable que no tenga rival y sea nombrado candidato a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid el próximo viernes, mientras que la candidatura a la Alcaldía no se despejará como mínimo hasta octubre

El portavoz del PSOE-M en la Asamblea de Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, en declaraciones a los medios durante el pleno de investidura del candidato del PP, Ángel Garrido. EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

El portavoz del PSOE en la Asamblea de Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, ha formalizado su candidatura a las primarias del PSOE para volver a ser el cabeza de lista y aspirante a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid.

Gabilondo hizo este trámite en la tarde del lunes, que es cuando se abría el plazo para presentarse a este proceso interno, y que concluye el próximo 25 de mayo. Todo indica que nadie competirá con Gabilondo -salvo algún espontáneo con escasas posibilidades de que pudiera hasta conseguir los avales-, por lo que el próximo viernes se confirmará su candidatura.

Tanto en Ferraz, como en Partido Socialista de Madrid (PSM) hay prácticamente unanimidad en apostar por Gabilondo como la mejor opción a las próximas elecciones de 2019.

Gabilondo hizo el anuncio a través de Twitter donde presenta una carta manuscrita en la que relata que, tras muchos años como profesor, una etapa de rector y otra de ministro de Educación, ha dedicado los tres últimos años a ser la voz del PSOE en la Asamblea madrileña. Y añade: “Y me siento identificado y comprometido con este proyecto”.

El ex ministro explica que da el paso para ver si sus compañeros lo consideran el “candidato idóneo” para este puesto, aunque concibe su responsabilidad como “una tarea conjunta para lograr afrontar los problemas de los ciudadanos y ciudadanas de Madrid”, afirma.

Gabilondo no necesitó presentarse la última vez a este proceso, ya que los Estatutos del PSOE excluían a los independientes, lo que se modificó en el último Reglamento aprobado por el Comité Federal del partido.

Las primarias para elegir quién encabezará la lista a la Alcaldía de Madrid están previstas, en principio, para el mes de octubre, aunque no se descarta que pueda haber un retraso y se aplacen a principios de 2019. El motivo es que el PSOE todavía no tiene un nombre claro que poner al frente de la lista-

