Caso Lezo Gallardón niega el cobro de comisiones y se ofende con la fiscal: "Me duele que me lo pregunte"

El exministro de Justicia y expresidente madrileño defiende la compra por 73 millones de dólares de la empresa colombiana Inassa por parte del Canal de Isabel II.

El expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón. EFE/ J.P.Gandul

El exministro de Justicia y expresidente madrileño, Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón, ha defendido hoy ante el juez del caso Lezo la compra por 73 millones de dólares de la empresa colombiana Inassa por parte del Canal de Isabel II en 2001 y ha asegurado que "jamás" ha cobrado una comisión.

Tras declarar como investigado en la Audiencia Nacional, el expresidente regional ha defendido ante los medios "la legalidad y la prudencia" con la que se llevó a cabo la operativa, que contó con "todos los informes jurídicos favorables".

Fue, a juicio de Gallardón, "una adquisición que se hizo con el mejor y más absoluto de los convencimientos de que era buena para la institución y los madrileños" y "el tiempo ha demostrado que fue una buena decisión por parte del Canal".

Además, según han informado fuentes jurídicas a Efe, Gallardón ha querido dejar claro a la fiscal Ana Cuenca que "jamás" ha cobrado comisiones por esta u otra operativa y ha confesado que le duele que le plantee esa cuestión pero que entiende que debe hacerlo

