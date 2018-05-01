Garzón califica de "falsos" los rumores que apuntan a una disolución de IU y pide a los críticos que reflexionen 

El coordinador federal de Izquierda Unida, Alberto Garzón, ha asegurado este martes que "no hay ninguna estrategia" para disolver la formación política y ha pedido a los críticos con la dirección que reflexionen y reconsideren su postura ya que le parece "desleal y un error" que defiendan esta tesis.
En declaraciones a los medios antes de participar en la manifestación del 1 de mayo, el dirigente de IU ha apuntado que "en ningún caso" se pretende acabar con las federaciones y que las informaciones que apuntan en este sentido corresponden a "rumores" que "solo afectan y perjudican mucho" a la formación.
"Me parece desleal y un error porque hay mucha gente que estamos en este proyecto político tratando de fortalecer IU para el futuro y que nos estamos viendo afectados negativamente por este tipo de estrategias que yo creo que son profundamente erróneas", ha aseverado.
Así, ha afirmado que es "perfectamente legítimo discrepar" pero esas posturas han de resolverse en los órganos internos del partido de manera democrática. "Tendremos momentos para debatir pero esto es la parte legítima, lo que no es legítimo es inventarse noticias", ha apuntado.
Manifiesto interno contra la dirección
El líder de IU responde así a un grupo de críticos de la formación -entre los que se encuentran el diputado en el Congreso Ricardo Sixto, el ex coordinador d'Esquerra Unida de Illes Balears, Eberhard Grosske, y el miembro de la Coordinadora Federal, José Luís Pérez Tapias- que han impulsado un manifiesto para recabar apoyos contra los planes de Garzón para reestructurar la organización.
El texto, que lleva por título Por una IU soberana, democrática y al servicio de la ciudadanía y ya ha sido firmado por casi 300 militantes, cargos públicos y orgánicos de la coalición de izquierdas, acusa a la dirección de pretender "disolver la estructura federal de IU" con su propuesta de modelo organizativo.
