Generalitat Andreu Martínez se incorpora a Interior como director general de los Mossos d' Esquadra

El que fue director general de Administració de Seguretat ocupará el cargo de Pere Soler, cesado tras la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución.

El nuevo conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, saluda al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra/EFE

El nuevo conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, ha nombrado a Andreu Martínez como director general de los Mossos d'Esquadra, después de incorporar en su equipo al presidente de la Corporació Catalana de Mitjans Audiovisuals (CCMA), Brauli Duart, que ocupará el cargo de secretario general de Interior.

Martínez, el que fue director general de Administració de Seguretat en el equipo que lideró Felip Puig, ocupará el cargo de Pere Soler, cesado tras la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución.

Otro de los designados es Manel Pardo, que vuelve a Interior para dirigir a los Bombers de la Generalitat, tras ocupar la dirección de los Bombers de Barcelona. 

Acudirá a Estremera para reunirse con Forn

El conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, acudió por primera vez a su despacho en el departamento este lunes para  reunirse con todos los directores generales y con los mandos operativos, entre ellos el comisario Ferran López, que asumió la jefatura de la policía tras el cese del mayor Josep Lluis Trapero.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes de la consellería, Buch acudirá este martes a la cárcel madrileña de Estremera para entrevistarse con su antecesor, Joaquim Forn.

