Carmen Calvo y el vicepresidente catalán se reunirán este jueves en Madrid

El encuentro, enmarcado dentro del nuevo escenario de relaciones entre el Estado y la Generalitat, se produce a petición de Pere Aragonés que, por cuestiones de agenda previa, tenía previsto desplazarse a Madrid.

09/07/2018.- La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, durante la rueda de prensa que ofrece hoy en el Palacio de la Moncloa de Madrid, posterior al encuentro que han mantenido el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el de la Generalitat, Quim To

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, durante la rueda de prensa posterior al encuentro entre Pedro Sánchez y Quim Torra. EFE/ Ballesteros

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, y el vicepresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Pere Aragonés, se reunirán este jueves en Madrid para avanzar en la normalización de las relaciones entre ambas instituciones, han confirmado hoy a Efe fuentes del Ejecutivo.

El encuentro se produce a petición del vicepresidente catalán que, por cuestiones de agenda previa, tenía previsto desplazarse a Madrid.

Las mismas fuentes han indicado que este contacto se enmarca dentro del nuevo escenario de relaciones entre el Estado y la Generalitat iniciado este lunes con la reunión mantenida en La Moncloa entre el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el presidente catalán, Quim Torra.

El diálogo entre ambas administraciones tendrá lugar en el seno de la comisión bilateral Estado-Generalitat como se anunció este lunes tras el encuentro de Sánchez y Torra.

