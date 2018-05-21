El Diari Oficial de la Generalitat de Catalunya (Dogc), que sigue gestionado por el Gobierno central por la aplicación del 155, ha publicado este lunes el decreto con la nueva estructura del Govern de Quim Torra pero no el decreto en el que se nombran a sus consellers. El decreto publicado es el que fija la estructura del nuevo Ejecutivo, establece que el Govern tiene un vicepresidente y 13 consellerias, y señala las competencias que tendrá cada departamento.
El Gobierno central comunicó el domingo, a través de una carta al secretario del Govern, que solo iba a publicar el decreto 1/2018 de creación, denominación y determinación del ámbito de competencia de los departamentos de la Administración de la Generalitat de Catalunya, ya que considera que no plantea problemas de viabilidad y puede publicarse.
En cambio, indicó que el Gobierno iba a "proceder a analizar la viabilidad" de publicar el decreto 2/2018, que nombra a los consellers, porque entre los nombrados hay políticos en prisión --Jordi Turull y Josep Rull-- y en Bélgica --Toni Comín y Lluís Puig--. Sin la publicación de este decreto el nombramiento del nuevo Govern por parte de Torra no tendría efectos y de momento los consellers no podrían tomar posesión el miércoles, como había previsto el presidente de la Generalitat.
Así lo recordó el Gobierno en la carta remitida al secretario del Govern, en la que aseguró que la publicación del decreto en el Dogc "requiere la autorización por parte del Gobierno de la Nación, sin la cual el acto o disposición carecería de validez y efectos".
