Este martes ha sido la comparecencia de Cristina Cifuentes en la Asamblea de Madrid para dar explicaciones ante las informaciones que desvelan que consiguió su máster de forma irregular. Ninguno de los partidos ha salido conforme con las explicaciones de la presidenta regional y todos han afirmado que los documentos que presentados no prueban que no se falsearan ni falsificaran sus notas en el máster de derecho. Hasta esta misma mañana, tanto PSOE como Podemos y Ciudadanos afirmaban que si esto sucedía exigirían la dimisión de Cifuentes.
Sin embargo, Ciudadanos ha dado otro giro que imposibilita la opción de una moción de censura. La formación naranja ha protagonizado otro “sí pero no”, manteniendo en el gobierno regional a Cifuentes al proponer crear una comisión de investigación y no pedir su dimisión ni retirar su apoyo a los conservadores. Y, en declaraciones posteriores al Pleno, el portavoz de Ciudadanos, Ignacio Aguado, ha afirmado a los medios de comunicación que, de momento, rechazan la opción de la moción de censura.
Podemos ha sido el partido más crítico y su portavoz, Lorena Ruíz Huerta, ha exigido la dimisión de Cifuentes. Esta misma tarde se está reuniendo la dirección de Podemos Madrid para decidir qué pasos tomar.
