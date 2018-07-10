El Gobierno adecuará la Constitución a un lenguaje inclusivo

La ministra de Igualdad, Carmen Calvo, ha encargado a la Real Academia Española (RAE) un estudio para adecuar la Constitución a un lenguaje "inclusivo", que incluya a las mujeres, porque "tenemos una Constitución en masculino", de "ministros y diputados, que se corresponde a hace 40 años".
La vicepresidenta y ministra lo ha anunciado en la comisión de Igualdad del Congreso de los Diputados, donde ha concluido su intervención inicial con el anuncio de este estudio, a su juicio necesario para adecuar la Carta Magna a un lenguaje "correcto y verdadero con la realidad de una democracia que transita entre hombres y mujeres".
Este paso, según ha explicado, es importante para avanzar en la igualdad porque el lenguaje es un elemento fundamental para que nuestro cerebro deje de funcionar sólo con estereotipos patriarcales.
Esta sería una reforma que no afectaría, tal y como ha subrayado la vicepresidenta, a la sustancia de la Constitución pero sí a un plano no solo simbólico.
Cuando la vicepresidenta y ministra reciba el estudio de la RAE lo trasladará a esta comisión y a la Constitucional del Congreso, porque, independientemente de si llega o no en algún momento una reforma de la Carta Magna -"eso sería otro tema", ha advertido-, sí que será necesario empezar por tener un texto de la Constitución que incluya a las mujeres.
"Cuando el Gobierno fue a la toma de posesión, a algunas nos costaba trabajo prometer como ministros, fundamentalmente porque somos ministras", ha comentado.
