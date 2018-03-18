El Gobierno aprobará los Presupuestos de 2018 el 27 de marzo en un Consejo de Ministros extraordinario

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha confirmado hoy que el Consejo de Ministros aprobará en una sesión extraordinaria el 27 de marzo, en plena Semana Santa, el proyecto de ley de presupuestos generales del Estado de 2018.
Rajoy ha ratificado esa fecha en la clausura del congreso regional del PP de Murcia, en la que ha reiterado que el proyecto de ley presupuestario incluirá una subida especial para las pensiones más bajas y las de viudedad.
En principio, el Gobierno tenia previsto aprobar el proyecto de ley el viernes 23 de marzo, pero ese día Rajoy no estará en Madrid debido a que tiene que participar en la cumbre de líderes de la UE de Bruselas.
Aunque no sería la primera vez en que el Consejo de Ministros aprueba el proyecto de cuentas del Estado sin la presencia del presidente, la importancia que otorga el Ejecutivo a estos presupuestos ha hecho que finalmente se posponga al 27 de marzo. Es decir, se convocará justo al día después de que Rajoy regrese de un viaje oficial que realizará a Angola.
Además, el Gobierno tendrá así unos días más de margen para negociar con otros grupos políticos algunas partidas presupuestarias.
Una vez que el Gobierno apruebe el proyecto de ley de presupuestos el martes 27, lo presentará en el Congreso a la semana siguiente, previsiblemente el martes 3 de abril.
