El Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy asume su derrota, a escasas horas de que se vote la moción de censura que disparará al líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, directo al palacio de la Moncloa. En este escenario, fuentes del Ejecutivo esperan que el relevo sea "muy rápido", y sostienen que Rajoy "nunca" se ha planteado dimitir.
Advierten, eso sí, que el actual equilibrio de fuerzas en el arco parlamentario pondrá muy complicadas las cosas al nuevo Gobierno -"Sabemos lo que difícil que es con 137 diputados, no con 84 [los que tiene el PSOE]"-, y avisan a los socialistas de que el resto de miembros de la cámara no estarán por la labor de "hacer macramé" día tras días, observando sus malabarismos parlamentarios.
De hecho, reconocen abiertamente su satisfacción porque Partido Socialista y Unidos Podemos se vean obligados a usar los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2018 elaborados por el PP, los mismos que han criticado durante meses. "Es sencillamente glorioso", afirman, en línea con la profética frase de Rajoy este mismo jueves, referida a Podemos: "Se van a tener que comer los Presupuestos con patatas".
(Habrá ampliación)
