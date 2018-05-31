Público
Moción de censura El Gobierno asume su derrota y tilda de "glorioso" que Sánchez tenga que usar los Presupuestos de Montoro

Fuentes del Ejecutivo afirman que el PP no boicoteará la aprobación de las cuentas que ellos mismos elaboraron: "Somos un partido serio". Esperan un relevo rápido, y muestran "inquietud" por la ausencia de información sobre la posición del candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno con respecto a Catalunya.  Mantienen que Rajoy "nunca" se ha planteado dimitir.

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, abandona el hemiciclo del Congreso de los Diputados, en el receso de la primera jornada del debate de la moción de censura presentada por el PSOE. DANI GAGO

El Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy asume su derrota, a escasas horas de que se vote la moción de censura que disparará al líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, directo al palacio de la Moncloa. En este escenario, fuentes del Ejecutivo esperan que el relevo sea "muy rápido", y sostienen que Rajoy "nunca" se ha planteado dimitir.

Advierten, eso sí, que el actual equilibrio de fuerzas en el arco parlamentario pondrá muy complicadas las cosas al nuevo Gobierno -"Sabemos lo que difícil que es con 137 diputados, no con 84 [los que tiene el PSOE]"-, y avisan a los socialistas de que el resto de miembros de la cámara no estarán por la labor de "hacer macramé" día tras días, observando sus malabarismos parlamentarios.

De hecho, reconocen abiertamente su satisfacción porque Partido Socialista y Unidos Podemos se vean obligados a usar los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2018 elaborados por el PP, los mismos que han criticado durante meses. "Es sencillamente glorioso", afirman, en línea con la profética frase de Rajoy este mismo jueves, referida a Podemos: "Se van a tener que comer los Presupuestos con patatas".

