Política penintenciaria El Gobierno empezará el acercamiento de los presos de ETA con los enfermos y los mayores de 70 años

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, pide el "apoyo" del Congreso para cambiar la política penitenciaria, lo que hará  "siendo empáticos con las víctimas del terrorismo".

Pedro Sánchez durante la sesión de control al Gobierno de este miércoles. (EFE)

El acercamiento de los presos de ETA al País Vasco o a los lugares de residencia de sus familias se comenzará por los internos enfermos y por los mayores de 70 años, según precisó el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en conversación informal con los periodistas en el Congreso, después de participar en el debate sobre los asuntos que abordará el Consejo Europeo que se va a celebrar mañana, jueves, y pasado, viernes, sobre la inmigración.

Previamente, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, había pedido este miércoles el "apoyo" del Congreso para cambiar la política penitenciaria en el País Vasco y acercar a Euskadi a los presos de ETA, lo que hará —dijo— "siendo empáticos con las víctimas del terrorismo".

"ETA fue derrotada por la democracia y, en consecuencia, lo que tenemos que plantear como Gobierno, esa es nuestra responsabilidad y para eso pido apoyo de la Cámara, es revisar la política penitencia y adecuarla a una nueva realidad, siendo empáticos, por supuesto, con las víctimas del terrorismo", afirmó Sánchez en respuesta a los duros ataques de Rafael Hernando, portavoz del PP. 

Sánchez se refirió a este asunto durante su comparecencia en el pleno del Congreso para informar del próximo Consejo Europeo, después de que el portavoz del PP, Rafael Hernando, le acusase de haber negociado con el lehendakari Íñigo Urkullu el acercamiento de etarras a cambio del apoyo del PNV a la moción de censura que le ha llevado a la Presidencia.


