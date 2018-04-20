Público
El referéndum del 1-O El Gobierno evita pillarse los dedos con el uso de fondos públicos el 1-O y pasa la pelota a Llarena

El portavoz del Ejecutivo, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, insiste en que en la "información contable" que maneja el Gobierno no hay "ningún euro" destinado al referéndum. "Habrá que ver la verosimilitud contable y su calificación".

El ministro de Educación y portavoz del Gobierno, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo. / EMILIO NARANJO (EFE)

El Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy evita pillarse los dedos, y elude confirmar que en el referéndum independentista del 1-O, la Generalitat, cuyas cuentas estaban bajo el control del Ejecutivo central, no se utilizaron recursos públicos.

Este viernes, el portavoz del Ejecutivo, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, sólo ha asegurado que en la "información contable" que maneja el Gobierno no hay "ningún euro" destinado al referéndum. "Habrá que ver la verosimilitud contable y su calificación", apuntaba el también ministro de Educación, Cultura y Deporte.

(Habrá ampliación)

